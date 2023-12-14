From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Mengi 10th Anniversary, Bríet & So Much More

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Few more meltdowns until the end of December and we’re done with 2023! This year was many things, but it certainly didn’t lack a variety of events in our tiny northern capital. Whether you live here or are just passing through, there are still some gigs, workshops, and happenings to fit into your “finish before Christmas to-do list.” Here are some of our top picks this week, but remember to check ​​events.grapevine.is for more.

Kraumur Award Ceremony

Thursday December 14 — KEX Hostel — 17:00 — Free

It’s that time of the year when experts come together to pass judgment on the past year in music. Not to toot our own horn here, but the Grapevine will host its annual music awards come February. Funded by the Aurora Foundation, the annual Kraumur Awards will be handed out for the 16th time on Thursday, December 14. Readers of our magazine might recognise some nominees, as the official shortlist includes artists Laufey, ex.girls, Ingibjörg Elsa Turchi, MSEA, and Xiupill, to name only a few of the outstanding musicians. The Kraumur nominations encompass a wide breadth of different genres, nominating underground artists and bigger names alike. JB

Mengi 10th Anniversary

Friday December 15 — Mengi — 18:00 — Donations accepted

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Mengi first opened its doors to the public? No, we can’t either. Since then, we’ve seen the rise and fall of great music venues, while Mengi remained steadfast in its allegiance to experimentalism. Rooted in that liminal space between visual art, performance art, and music, Mengi now celebrates a whole decade of operations. Guests can expect a host of outstanding artists, including the names of Ásta Fanney Sigurðardóttir, Arnljótur Sigurðsson, Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir, and Jófríður Ákadóttir, Mengi ups the ante with free drinks. JB



MENGI MIX – Workshop for 10-15 Year Olds

Saturday December 16 — Mengi — 12:00-14:00 — Free

Having partied hard with the parents celebrating 10 years of Mengi on the night before, you might find hungover solace in this next Mengi event. Bring your young’uns over to the hottest experimental venue in town for a workshop hosted by audiovisual artist Sól Ey. The workshop focuses on the interplay between music and technology, including experiments on how to connect everyday items with technology. Sounds neat, right? Participants are invited to bring a laptop and an item of choice. The program takes place in Icelandic, but questions can be asked in English. If you’re interested, Sól Ey will perform later that evening at Mengi, with a 20% discount for parents/guardians, and free entry for kids under 15. JB

STUTTBUXUR W/ Bjarki, ex.girls, Slummi, and Elísabet

Saturday December 16 — Kolaportið — 21:00-04:30 — 7.900 ISK

If you’re bummed you can’t make it to the IceGuys concert in Kaplakriki (tickets sold up in a flash), why not consider showing up to the next STUTTBUXUR event? Leave your holiday woes behind and go party with the cool kids from the dark of night, until the dark of morning. This STUTTBUXUR rendition features performances by ex.girls, Guðmundur Arnalds aka Slummi, Bjarki, and Elísabet, all propped up within an installation designed by not one, not two, but a dozen different artists. Make sure not to get too deep into your pregame though, as no entry will be allowed past 02:00. JB

Bríet At Silfurberg

Sunday December 17 — Harpa, Eldborg — 18:00 & 21:00 — 12.990-14.990 ISK

After setting the Art Museum on fire during the recent Iceland Airwaves festival, Bríet now takes on Harpa. Joined by a lineup of renowned musicians, including Magnús Jóhann Ragnarsson, Berg Einar Dagbjartsson, Daníel Friðrik Böðvarsson, Tómas Jónsson, and Þorleif Gauk Davíðsson, the pop star is set to perform two consecutive concerts at 18:00 and 21:00. Tickets are selling fast, but lucky concert-goers might catch Bríet not just once but twice on the same night. IZ