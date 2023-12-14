From Iceland — 66 Degrees Of Sound: Ending the Year with Björk, ex.girls, Jelena Ciric & More

Photo by Art Bicnick

We have reached the final episode of our podcast’s first year and what a year it has been! We started as a weekly dual radio-podcast show airing on Útvarp 101, before morphing into a monthly online-only podcast, and we’ve covered a lot of great music and cool events. This last episode of 2023 is no exception.

66 Degrees of Sound by The Reykjavík Grapevine is a monthly podcast about brand new Icelandic music, where Grapevine journalists Rex Beckett and Jóhannes Bjarkason (aka Jói) discuss the latest Icelandic music releases and upcoming events.

This month, we finally air Björk’s collaboration with Rosalía, which raises awareness and funds against fish farming, we check out the stellar offerings by Kraumur award-nominated artists ex.girls and Jelena Ciric, and find treasure from up-and-comers Jóhann Egill and Kusk & анастимоза (Anastymoza).

We will now take some time to slow down a little bit more and think of how to come back even better and bolder in 2024. Jói will be taking a short break from his usual co-hosting duties, but you’ll just have to listen to find out why! Rex and a secret-special guest host will be back in the new year.

Listen to the episode now on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and hit that follow button to keep up with the show!

Episode tracklist:

Björk & Rosalía – Oral (r. Nov. 21)

ex.girls – Hundrað í hættunni (off of Verk, r. Nov. 17)

Jóhann Egill – Raining Crystals (r. Nov. 10)

Jelena Ciric – Inside Weather (off of Shelters Two, r. Oct 26)

Kusk & анастимоза – Kem mér út (I get out) (r. Dec. 1)

For all the new tracks we’ve loved but couldn’t fit on the show, check out our official Spotify playlist.

Events:

Andkristni MMXXIII Festival — December 21 & 22, Gaukurinn, 4.666 ISK in advance, 5.500 ISK at the door (*CORRECTION: on the episode it’s stated that tickets are available on Tix. They are in fact available on Midix.)

Ægir: BRIDGES II Album Release/Ten Hour Performance — Saturday December 16, Dansverkstæðið, 13:00, Free

You can find more events on our site events.grapevine.is. You can also upload yours for free.

