From Iceland — The Hornstrandir Film Festival Premieres Its Making Of Film

Published December 12, 2023

Frank Nieuwenhuis

The Hornstrandir Film Festival (HFF), which proudly claims to be the most remote festival in the world, has premiered its behind-the-scenes documentary. The festival’s first edition took place in July 2023 in multiple locations in Hornstrandir Nature Reserve, located on Iceland’s northernmost and least accessible peninsula.

The HFF was founded by producer and filmmaker Bjarney Lúðvíksdóttir, who joined forces with fellow filmmakers and travellers to bring film festival to Hornstrandir. Unlike other film festivals in the world, the attendees of the festival were actually hosting it.

The Making of Hornstrandir Film Festival takes you on a journey through the remote and breathtaking landscape of Hornstrandir as we showcase the unforgettable experience of hosting the world’s most remote film festival. You’ll witness the magic and determination that brought this unique event to life. Be transported to the heart of the Icelandic wilderness and the birth of an epic festival!,” reads the description of the film.

Read about Grapevine’s first-hand experience at the festival here. Watch the behind-the-scenes documentary below.

The making of Hornstrandir Film Festival from Bjarney Ludviksdottir on Vimeo.

