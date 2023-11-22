From Iceland — Icelandic To Precede English At Keflavík Airport

Published November 22, 2023

National airport operator Isavia has announced that signage in Icelandic will precede English language and symbols at Keflavík Airport. The decision was reported on the Icelandic Language Day, celebrated annually on November 16.

The day was first observed in 1996, commemorating 19th-century poet Jónas Hallgrímsson.

As part of the programme, all signage will prioritise information in Icelandic, followed by English which has been the primary language instructing travellers since 2016. The decision was controversial, especially among linguists.

Isavia plans to change all information signs by the end of 2024.

