From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Hafnar.fest, Fred Armisen & Hellirinn & More

We at the Grapevine are exhausted this week, but we managed to deliver a fresh new issue. On time! Please go read the cover feature (and everything else). Alongside the fun stuff, we contemplate how the country seems to slowly going into shambles. Crime rates and prices are increasing, and subsequently, so is the use of antidepressants. The poor polar bear who travelled all the way from Greenland has been killed (yes, we understand why). Has there been any positive news this week at all?

This is what we’ll be doing this weekend, instead of thinking about work. Or the state of society.

Hafnar.fest 2024

September 21 — 13:00 — Hafnar.haus — Free

It’s hard to imagine a place with a higher concentration of cool kids in town these days than Hafnar.haus. It has it all: ceramic artists, carpenters, perfumers, photographers, game designers — about 300 creatives who share their studios under one roof. On September 21, as the community celebrates its second birthday, they invite you for an open day, promising workshops, lectures, and whatnot — in their words, “a melting pot of curiosity.” Doesn’t sound like a boring Saturday to me. IZ

Fred Armisen: Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome

Saturday September 21 — 20:00 — Háskólabíó — 9.990 ISK

I love that more and more stand-up comedians are making a stop in Iceland. I’ve been talking about Elf Lyons, who performed at Gaukurinn pretending to be a fly on the wall (quite literally), for a while now. While Fred Armisen’s show doesn’t promise a highly abstract performance — rather traditional and awkward — he is very funny. Known for Portlandia, SNL, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Parks and Recreation, Fred brings his European tour ‘Comedy for Musicians (But Everyone is Welcome)’ to Reykjavík. The show is exactly what the name suggests: stand-up with musical elements and industry humor. IZ

Hellirinn Metalfest 4

Saturday September 21 — 17:30 — Hellirinn / TÞM — Free, all ages

A public service institution by this point, Hellirinn has been the refuge of the metal and hardcore scene for many years. Every once in a while, they announce their much sought-after Metalfest, showcasing some of the most interesting up-and-coming metal bands in the Icelandic scene. The 2024 Metalfest sees the first performance by Wistaria in eight years, as well as newcomers MC MYASNOI, Múr, Smegmageddon, winners of the 2024 Músíktilraunir Vampíra, and Úlfúð. Hellirinn prides itself in being an all-ages venue, with limited admission. This one’s free, y’all. JB

Joey Wit (US)

Sunday September 22 — 21:00 — Gaukurinn — 1.500 ISK

Having toured the British Isles following up on his recent record Rose Gold, out September 13, Connecticut-based alt-rock artist Joey Wit finishes off his circuit with a quick stopover in Iceland. A former professional baseball player, Joey Wit pursued his true passion for music following a tragic injury. The journey across the Atlantic is in tune with Joey’s musical inspiration, drawing from a wealth of American and English classic rock influences. Rumour has it that Gaukurinn will stock up on PBR and Coors Light for this special occasion, but don’t quote us on that. JB

Margo — Dragons Souls: Emotions Burned In Wood

September 20 – 22 — Núllið Gallery

‘Here be dragons’ was a quick excuse by cartographers of yore to basically say they couldn’t be arsed to explore more territories. Unlike those ancient mapmakers, visual artist Margo embraces her dragon lineage — according to the Chinese zodiac — by burning art. In her Burn the Witch project, Margo exhibits her first pyrography collection, dubbed Dragon Souls. Inspired by American psychologist Paul Ekman, Margo attempts to capture the full range of human experience. There’s even an opportunity for you to unleash your inner dragon, with a pyrography station for you to inscribe your own designs. JB

Hreinn Frið­finns­son – From Time – To Time

September 21 – January 12 — Hafnarhús (Reykjavík Art Museum)

Throughout his successful career, Hreinn Friðfinnsson (1943-2023) created photographic works, text pieces, bas-reliefs, and installations using found materials. His work is a poetic dive into human experience. The exhibition From Time to Time at Reykjavík Art Museum commemorates the artist’s legacy, featuring works from the museum’s collection that span his entire career and capturing his profound influence on Icelandic art. IZ