From Iceland — Missing Man Found Dead At Reynisfjall

A man who was the subject of a police search near Vík í Mýrdal since Monday was found dead, reports Vísir.

The man was a Hungarian citizen named Illes Benedek Incze. He was a resident of Vík. The South Iceland Police statement indicates that an investigation into the man’s disappearance is being conducted by the South Iceland Police, but the death is not believed to be suspicious.

It was reported earlier that Incze had been living in Vík and was last seen in the early hours of September 16. A search and rescue team, and the police participated in a search that was suspended late Tuesday afternoon. No new leads regarding his disappearance had been found at that time.

Drones and tracking dogs were used in the search, and a Coast Guard helicopter was flown over the area. It was reported that the helicopter team had been called out after the man’s body was spotted, as it was not possible to reach it by other means.

Incze was found dead near Reynisfjall late on September 19.