From Iceland — Police Search For Missing Vík Resident

Police Search For Missing Vík Resident

Published September 17, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine
South Iceland Police

On Monday, September 16, police in South Iceland initiated a search for Illes Benedek Incze, a Vík resident last seen in the town at 3am on Monday morning. Landsbjörg search and rescue teams were deployed on behalf of the police at approximately 6pm the same day.

Provided by South Iceland Police

Rescue and police teams aided by dogs and drones, totalling approximately 90 people, spent the night searching for Illes. He has not been found.

The police ask people who have seen Illes after his disappearance to call the Icelandic emergency services on 112.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Seriously Ill Palestinian 11-Year-Old’s Deportation Halted At Keflavík Airport

Seriously Ill Palestinian 11-Year-Old’s Deportation Halted At Keflavík Airport

by

News
Grafarvogur Is Not Iceland’s Black Widow Capital — It’s Garðabær

Grafarvogur Is Not Iceland’s Black Widow Capital — It’s Garðabær

by

News
Icelandic Man Suspected of Killing His Daughter

Icelandic Man Suspected of Killing His Daughter

by

News
Grapevine Events: Vaka Festival, Skjaldborg & IceDocs Documentary Day & More

Grapevine Events: Vaka Festival, Skjaldborg & IceDocs Documentary Day & More

by

News
Iceland Second To Ireland In Gambling, Report Outlines

Iceland Second To Ireland In Gambling, Report Outlines

by

News
Reykjavík Resident Discovers Northern Black Widow Spider In A Pack Of Grapes

Reykjavík Resident Discovers Northern Black Widow Spider In A Pack Of Grapes

by

Show Me More!