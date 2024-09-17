From Iceland — Police Search For Missing Vík Resident

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine South Iceland Police

On Monday, September 16, police in South Iceland initiated a search for Illes Benedek Incze, a Vík resident last seen in the town at 3am on Monday morning. Landsbjörg search and rescue teams were deployed on behalf of the police at approximately 6pm the same day.

Rescue and police teams aided by dogs and drones, totalling approximately 90 people, spent the night searching for Illes. He has not been found.

The police ask people who have seen Illes after his disappearance to call the Icelandic emergency services on 112.