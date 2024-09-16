From Iceland — Seriously Ill Palestinian 11-Year-Old's Deportation Halted At Keflavík Airport

A seriously ill Palestinian 11-year-old had his deportation halted today after public protests. Yazan Tamimi, who needs a wheelchair and constant medical attention due to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was due to be deported with his family. He was awoken and removed from hospital by police last night and spent eight hours in Keflavík airport before the deportation was halted.

20 protestors had gathered at the airport, organised at short notice by the No Borders organisation. The family’s lawyer, Albert Lúðvígsson, has claimed that he was not allowed full access to his client with a suitable interpreter, and condemned the police’s actions yesterday as reprehensible.

Yazan’s case has been bouncing around between various committees and ministers due to regulations surrounding the family’s arrival in Iceland via Spain. For now, Yazan is safely at Hringins Children’s Hospital, where he will receive the care he needs. The family’s ongoing residency situation is not yet known.