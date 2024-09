Photo by polar bear by Arturo de Frias Marques/Wikimedia Commons

A polar bear was seen outside a summer house on Höfðaströnd in Jökulfjörður today, reports RÚV.

According to the summer house owner, the polar bear was roaming around his summer house in Jökulfjörður in the West Fjords.

The police in Ísafjörður confirmed this information and asked people in the area to be vigilant and stay indoors.

“We are sending personnel by helicopter and ship at the moment,” says Hlynur Snorrason, chief police officer in Ísafjörður.

Edit: The bear was quickly shot dead.

Note: The image is just an illustration.