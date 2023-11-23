From Iceland — Grindavík Status Lowered To Alert Phase

Grindavík Status Lowered To Alert Phase

Published November 23, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Eggert Jóhannesson

 

Residents of Grindavík have been granted increased permission to return to their homes and gather belongings, as the Civil Protection Authorities decreased the emergency status level. The status was down-graded from an Emergency/Distress Phase to an Alert Phase, as it was prior to Grindavík being evacuated on Nov. 10.

New findings suggest that the likeliness of a spontaneous eruption has decreased. Were there to be an eruption in the area, the Civil Protection Authorities anticipate an increased reaction time.

The change came into effect Nov. 23 at 11:00. Grindavík will be accessible to residents until 16:00.

The Grapevine recently sat down with University of Iceland professor in volcanology and petrology Þorvaldur Þórðarson to answer some of your questions about the situation:

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!

Next:
Previous:


Latest

News
Grapevine Events: Kaffibarinn Turns 30, Upprásin & So Much More

Grapevine Events: Kaffibarinn Turns 30, Upprásin & So Much More

by

News
Icelandic To Precede English At Keflavík Airport

Icelandic To Precede English At Keflavík Airport

by

News
Björk And Rosalía Release New Song “Oral”

Björk And Rosalía Release New Song “Oral”

by

News
Björk Releases New Song “Oral”: Exclusive Q&A With The Artist

Björk Releases New Song “Oral”: Exclusive Q&A With The Artist

by

News
Laufey Nominated For Grammy, Talks Fashion

Laufey Nominated For Grammy, Talks Fashion

by

News
Rapid Ground Uplift Near Svartsengi

Rapid Ground Uplift Near Svartsengi

by

Show Me More!