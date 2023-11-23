From Iceland — Grindavík Status Lowered To Alert Phase

Photo by Eggert Jóhannesson

Residents of Grindavík have been granted increased permission to return to their homes and gather belongings, as the Civil Protection Authorities decreased the emergency status level. The status was down-graded from an Emergency/Distress Phase to an Alert Phase, as it was prior to Grindavík being evacuated on Nov. 10.

New findings suggest that the likeliness of a spontaneous eruption has decreased. Were there to be an eruption in the area, the Civil Protection Authorities anticipate an increased reaction time.

The change came into effect Nov. 23 at 11:00. Grindavík will be accessible to residents until 16:00.

The Grapevine recently sat down with University of Iceland professor in volcanology and petrology Þorvaldur Þórðarson to answer some of your questions about the situation: