From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Kaffibarinn Turns 30, Upprásin & So Much More

Photo by Art Bicnick

Even though we’ve said goodbye to Iceland Airwaves until next year, we’ve got a whole bunch of music events lined up for this weekend – from grassroots showcases to a debut gig in a new venue that will take over Húrra, and a festival that blends music with technology. Oh, and also, Kaffibarinn turns 30! If that doesn’t satisfy your weekend plans, we don’t know what will. Just kidding. Head to events.grapevine.is for more.

Four Studies For Halldorophone and Machine Intelligence

Thursday November 23 — Mengi — 19:30 — 1500 ISK

Invented by Halldór Úlfarsson, the halldorophone is among the next generation of musical instruments. The cello-like instrument creates feedback when played, making up for interesting compositions. Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir used the instrument in her scoring of The Joker. Now, a new halldorophone is premiered, this time equipped with an onboard computer and AI technology. Performers Julíá Mogensen, Eydís Kvaran, Ari Frank Inguson, and Sandra Ósk will try their hand at the brand-new piece of technology, developed with Iceland University of Arts’ Intelligent Instruments Lab. JB

Kaffibarinn 30th Anniversary

Friday November 24 – Saturday November 25 — Kaffibarinn — 17:00-04:30 — Free

When finding out Kaffibarinn is turning 30, I was amazed it wasn’t older. After all, it is one of Reykjavík’s most enduring bars, catering both to a clientele interested in good-old fashioned beer drinking, as well as partygoers. This weekend, Kaffibarinn opens up a weekend of festivities, including DJ-sets by the bar’s loyal jockeys. Closing off the Saturday night is a performance by in-house choir Bartónar. Don’t miss this institution of a bar turn 30 years old. JB

After Eight Club Night

Saturday November 25 — Radar — 20:00 — Free

The club series After Eight has run monthly at Bravó for a whole year. Now, the electronica-focused event will be moving their base to the newly opened Radar. Occupying Húrra’s old bones, Radar is set out to be the headquarters of Icelandic electronica and dance music. In celebration of good times (honestly, do you need a better occasion?) and the fact that the series turn one, After Eight is throwing an anniversary party. Featuring performances by DJ Yamaho and Gunni Ewok, this’ll surely be a night to remember (or not). JB

Erkitíð Music Festival

Sunday November 26 — Reykjavík Art Museum — Various Times — 2500 ISK per performance

Music has always been closely linked to developments in technology. Erkitíð is a music festival explicitly focused on the junction between music, technology, and science. Running since 1994, its main focus has not solely been to serve as a junction between these different sectors, but also a place where past and future meet through creation. The festival is on through Sunday, November 26, with multiple performances at different times. JB

Upprásin – Trailer Todd, Iðunn Einars & BKPM

Tuesday November 28 — Harpa, Kaldalón — 20:00 — 2000 ISK

Upprásin has quickly become a monthly Tuesday staple. Combining the freshest local talent in the town’s most iconic music venue, this concert series offers a quick insight into the bursting grassroots scene. The event next Tuesday will feature a math rock band, Trailer Todd, a classical and alternative pop composer Iðunn Einars, and a band that breathes new life into post-punk and krautrock called BKPM. Do check it out! IZ