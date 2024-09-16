From Iceland — Icelandic Man Suspected of Killing His Daughter

Photo by Police / Photo: HMH

An Icelandic man is in police custody on suspicion of killing his young daughter, according to RÚV. The arrest occurred last night on the Krýsuvík road, north of Kleifarvatn.

Details are scarce, but the incident had been reported around dinnertime on Sunday, September 15, and one person was arrested shortly thereafter. The investigation is in its early stages, and further information will be provided later. The police had a significant presence at the scene last night. They refrained from making any comments, but according to RÚV sources, a man had called the police to report that his young daughter was deceased. The police found her there and arrested the man, who is suspected of having caused her death. The police have not disclosed the cause of the girl’s death.

This is the sixth homicide in Iceland this year, and a total of seven people have been killed in these incidents.

Further updates will be made available as the investigation progresses.