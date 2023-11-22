From Iceland — Björk And Rosalía Release New Song "Oral"

Björk And Rosalía Release New Song “Oral”

Published November 22, 2023

Words by
Photo by
James Merry

At long last, Björk and Rosalía have released their latest collaboration, “Oral”, out November 21 along with a music video.

Earlier in October, the Icelandic artist announced the upcoming release during widespread public protests in Iceland against sea-based fish farming. Björk penned a support letter against the practice, criticising the companies involved.

The song’s proceeds go towards AEGIS, a non-profit organisation focused on combating sea-based fish farming in Iceland. All profits will go towards financing legal recourses for protesters and actions to stop the construction of new fish farms.

The Grapevine interviewed spokesperson for the Icelandic Wildlife Fund Jón Kaldal about the issue last October.

“Oral” was originally written more than twenty years ago and wasn’t found until the spring of 2023, during Björk’s Australia tour. This is her first collaboration with Rosalía.

Watch the music video for “Oral” here:

