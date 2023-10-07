From Iceland — Björk And Rosalía Release Protest Song Against Fish Farming

Photo by Viðar Logi

Björk Guðmundsdóttir releases a new song in collaboration with Rosalía, the musician announced on her Instagram page.

The song’s profits will go to the fight against salmon farming in Iceland. Last August, reports were made of fish escaping their nets in Patreksfjörður in the Westfjords. The escaped fish has been discovered swimming up salmon rivers. The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) estimates about 3.400 salmon to have escaped, potentially causing devastating effects on the wild salmon stock in Icelandic rivers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Björk (@bjork)

“Residents of Seyðisfjörður protested against their fjord being included in this. They are in legal proceedings, and we want to help with the costs. This could set a precedent for other fjords worldwide,” reads a press release from Björk. “When Icelandic and Norwegian businessmen started setting up aquaculture in most of our fjords, it was a disaster for the nation and has become a national issue this summer. We don’t understand how they managed to do this for a whole decade without any regulations or legal framework. This has had terrible effects on the surrounding ecosystem; fish in the pens suffer horrible conditions, with half of them deformed or deaf. They have started altering our own salmon’s genetics, and if we don’t act immediately, the last wild salmon in the north will die out.”

Björk stresses that there’s still time to change the situation. She and Rosalía want to help implement new laws and regulations in the Icelandic legal framework to protect nature. They will be protesting on Saturday, October 7th, at 15:00 at Austurvöllur Square.