From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Flesh Machine, Anna Þorvaldsdóttir & So Much More

We have entered the tenth month of 2023 and it’s time to embrace the shorter days and sudden weather changes*. We know, a lot of you are not enjoying the oncoming winter, but we say lean into the wind and let it blow on your haunches like the freebird that you are. The great thing about the season being less appealing for outdoor time is that indoor events are all the better to enjoy, and this week’s picks are sure to do the trick (or treat)!

*There used to be a fantastic local band called Sudden Weather Change – you should check out their back catalogue.

Thursday October 5 — Loft — 20:00 — Free

The relative newcomer indie-rock outfit known as Flesh Machine have made quite a splash over the past year. After building up some low-key buzz mainly through their frontman Kormákur Jarl Gunnarsson, they dropped two great singles and videos on us and now they bring us a third. To celebrate the release of a video for their track “Problems,” directed by Snæfríður Sól Gunnarsdóttir (sister of the frontman) and shot by Nikulás Tumi Hlynsson, the party will include a retrospective of the previous two videos. First-comers get a free cocktail, but everybody gets a good time! RX

Thursday October 5 — Prikið — 19:00 — 1.500 ISK/pwyc

If you’re all pilled up on that PC Music-brand hyperpop stuff, then this is the Friday night pre-party party for you! Brought to us by the fearless and genre-defying post-dreifing collective, the Super Soaker series brings together an eclectic, albeit interconnected, blend of artists to create a specific, sweaty atmosphere. This edition features BABii, Lil Data, BART, LiL Birdie and Mishu, many of whom cite Charli XCX as an influence or collaborator. Vroom vroom over there and break the rules. RX

Iceland Symphony Orchestra: Anna Þorvaldsdóttir Double-Bill

October 5 & 6 — Harpa (Eldborg) & Hallgrímskirkja

If darker days have you craving change in your life, opt for a symphony orchestra concert instead of partying this Thursday or Friday night. Anna Þorvaldsdóttir has been making waves in the Icelandic and international classical music scene for her unique and atmospheric musical style. On Thursday, Anna will perform alongside soloist Kian Soltani at Harpa, and on Friday, she will enchant the audience at Hallgrímskirkja with her melodies. IZ

Saturday October 7 — Gaukurinn — 21:00 — 1.500 ISK

If you want it darker, then follow your grim desires over to Gaukurinn for a triple bill of freaky-deaky ghouls. This scrumtrulescent night of synths, drones and darkness will gather together the ritualistic witchy ethereal-doom of Svartþoka, synth-punk psychos on the scene Guðir Hins Nýja Tíma, and newcomer weirdos Gubba Hori. While it may seem all doom and gloom, they are all in fact very fun and put the ooky back in spooky. A perfect start to the Halloween stretching. RX

Sunday October 8 — Harpa (Eldborg) — 20:00 — 7.990 – 14.990 ISK

Faroese singer-songwriter Eivør will forever be claimed by Iceland as one of our own, really. Having moved here to study music in 2002, competing in the local Eurovision preliminaries a year later, and winning Icelandic Music Awards for her second solo album, she is truly an adoptee. Having gained massive international success, it’s always a delight when she comes to pay us a visit and we know she’s gonna give us her all. Warming up the show for Eivør is Reykavík’s own JFDR, whose own career path isn’t so unlike the headliner. Special guest Ásgeir will also make an appearance. A truly stellar night, guaranteed. RX

Monday October 9 — Viðey Island — 17:45 — Ferry ticket fee, see website

Yoko Ono’s Imagine Peace Tower will be illuminated for the 17th time on Monday. The ceremony will be accompanied by speeches from the Mayor of Reykjavík and the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, as well as performances of Emilíana Torrini and friends. For those who leave work early, there will be a chance to enjoy a guided tour on the history of Viðey and the works of Richard Serra and Yoko Ono. You might even be lucky enough to catch both the Peace Tower illumination and the northern lights in the September sky. IZ

Tuesday October 10 — Harpa (Kaldalón) — 20:00 — 2.000 ISK

Bringing the grassroots back to the great and hallowed halls of Harpa is the Upprásin concert series, a joint initiative of Reykjavík Music City, Harpa and Rás 2. Happening on monthly through the winter season, each edition is a variety show of artists spanning different styles and representing the grassroots in their own way. This second edition of the series is looking truly fantastic with melodic hardcore band Krownest, arty synthpunk Drengurinn fengurinn, and nightmare-pop artiste MSEA. Give yourself a Tuesday treat and head on over. RX