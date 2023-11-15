From Iceland — Famous Icelandic Horse Celebrates 25th Birthday

Photo by Vísir / Magnús Hlynur Hreiðarsson

Stáli, one of Iceland’s finest and most famous stallions, celebrated his birthday over the weekend, reports Vísir. Stáli has nearly 900 offspring all over the country and is still breeding mares despite being 25 years old.

About 300 people gathered in Ölfus to celebrate Stáli’s birthday on November 11. Stáli joined in the festivities inside the stable. The birthday song was sung in his honour.

“He was tamed at the age of four, and it soon became evident that he had the potential to be more than just an ordinary horse. By the time he turned five, he was already making a name for himself. His greatest recognition came at the age of eight when he received his highest accolades. It was at this point that he started to capture the attention of mare owners and gained immense popularity. In my opinion, he’s one of the happiest stallions I’ve seen in a long time – fertile and producing numerous outstanding horses,” says Helgi Eggertsson, who along Helga Ragna Pálsdóttir, owns and breeds Stáli.

Stáli has nearly 900 offspring, which speaks volumes about his popularity. But does he recognise all of his offspring? “No, I don’t think so. He doesn’t even recognise all the mothers of his ‘children’ because he was used for breeding for quite a few years,” says Helgi.

In 2006, Stáli became the world champion in crossbreeding at the national competition at Vindheimamelar and also the national champion in the seven-year-old stallion category at the same event. Daníel Jónsson, who took part with Stáli in various tournaments over the years, says: “I believe he’s the happiest horse I’ve been around in recent times. He thoroughly enjoyed everything we did. Eager, playful, spirited and positive.”