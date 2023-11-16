From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Palestine Solidarity Show, GusGus, Christmas Market Opening & So Much More

Wow, what a week it’s been! The ongoing threat of an imminent eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula and evacuation of Grindavík has us all feeling a bit on edge. But as Karl Marx once said – and we’re paraphrasing here – events are the opium of the masses. Or was it something else? Anyways, whatever your plans this week, we’ve got you covered in our weekly Thursday event roundup.

Palestine Solidarity Concert

Thursday November 16 — Gamla Bíó — 19:00 — 2500 ISK

There are no words that can fully describe the horror happening in Palestine these days. Hospitals are being bombed, water and food supplies have been cut off, and the average age of the people being killed is five. Israel is really sticking to the quintessential tropes of an action movie villain — except this is happening to real people. As Israel’s genocidal actions towards the Palestinian people continue to escalate, the international community has shown support in a number of ways. Here at home, the Iceland-Palestine Society hosts a benefit concert, where all proceeds go towards humanitarian aid. The line-up includes artists JFDR, Úlfur Úlfur, and none other than Páll Óskar. Ceasefire now. JB

GusGus In Harpa

Friday November 17 & Saturday November 18 — Harpa — 19:30 and 22:00 — 6.990-14.990 ISK

Legendary electronic outfit GusGus throws a show for the ages this weekend. Truly a group that transcends traditional notions of music and performance, GusGus is approaching 30 years of keeping Icelandic hips limber with their dance music. The Saturday show is sold out, with only a few tickets left for the Friday show. If you miss it, fret not, as they’ll host another concert next year. GusGus recently released the album DanceOrama on November 10. Check our thoughts about it in the latest episode of our 66 Degrees of Sound podcast. JB

Opening Ceremony of The Hafnarfjörður Christmas Village

Friday November 17 — Hafnarfjörður — 17:00 — Free

Some might say it’s early, but we’re all ready to embrace the Christmas spirit here at Grapevine HQ. Iceland might not be winning the best Chrismas market or Chrismas tree game (with do struggle with trees per se), but if you’re looking for that classic European sipping hot chocolate at a Christmas market vibe, take a drive to Hafnarfjörður. Stop by for the opening ceremony, which will feature a choir and Christmas tree being lit up for the first time this year, this Friday or pop in throughout the month to get into the festive mood. IZ

The Return of the Christmas Cat

Saturday November 18 — Lækjartorg — 17:00 — Free

Keep your fingers firmly crossed that you get some new clothes this Christmas, because Jólakötturinn is coming back to town. The massive black cat that has stalked its prey in Lækjartorg the past few years will be illuminated once again on Saturday. The lighting ceremony will be overseen by Pirate Party city councillor Dóra Björt Guðjónsdóttir and attended by the cat’s owners, Grýla og Leppalúði. Expect Christmas cheer and singing. CF

Mikael Máni Release Concert

Saturday November 18 — Smekkleysa — 17:00-19:00 — Free

Mikael Máni calls himself humbly an “introverted jazz musician.” This Saturday he releases his third album Innermost that reflects on his formative years and especially the period of his life after he got his first guitar at the age of 12. “I often wonder how life might have unfolded for me if that guitar had not found its way into my hands,” admits Mikael Máni. The release concert at Smekkleysa will feature both new and old songs and will be accompanied by guitarist Hilmar Jensson who worked on the album. IZ

Hardcore All Stars: Gaddavír, Dauðyflin, ROHT

Saturday November 18 — Gaukurinn — 20:00 — 1500 ISK

Icelandic underground music has pretty much always been rife with hardcore bands. Next Saturday, the “holy trinity of hardcore in Iceland” – as stated by the event organisers – will join forces to host an unforgettable, thrashy, hardcore show. Doors are at 20:00 and the first act hits the stage at 21:00. The organisers would also like to mention that, “gatekeeping is nothing but quality control.” No wimps allowed. Oh and by the way, your bank doesn’t care about you. JB

Reykjavík Poetics #6: A Tribute To Angela Rawlings

Wednesday November 22 — Mengi — 19:30 — Free

There seem to be no words comprehensive enough to describe Canadian-Icelandic artist Angela Rawlings. Author, poet, interdisciplinary artist and doctor – to name a few labels – Angela focuses on language and the relationability between bodies. Now the time has come for a proper tribute to the artist, hosted by the community-oriented event series Reykjavík Poetics. The full schedule and list of participants is hush-hush until the actual night. The event takes place in English and includes poetry, music, and art. JB