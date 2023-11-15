From Iceland — The Blue Lagoon Remains Closed Due To Ongoing Seismic Activity

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Blue Lagoon announced on November 9th it was closing for one week amid rising concerns over the seismic activity in the area and measured accumulation of magma underground in the region. On November 14, the Blue Lagoon extended the closure for the next two weeks.

The Blue Lagoon‘s statement reads, “The chances of a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula have significantly increased, initiating the precautionary evacuation of the town Grindavík to ensure the safety of residents. […] At this moment it is not possible to determine when or where an eruption might occur. The Icelandic Meteorological Office, Civil Protection, and a team of scientists from the University of Iceland are closely monitoring the situation and analysing the developments. […] On November 9, Blue Lagoon made the proactive decision to temporarily close its facilities, affecting operations at Blue Lagoon, Silica Hotel, Retreat Spa, Retreat Hotel, Lava, and Moss Restaurant. Considering disruptions to our guests’ experience and the sustained pressure on our employees, these precautionary measures were taken to ensure safety and wellbeing for all. The closure will remain in effect until 07:00 on November 30, at which point the situation will be reassessed.”

Earthquakes continue

Around 800 earthquakes have rocked the Reykjanes Peninsula since midnight, with most of them being of smaller magnitude, reports Vísir. According to the Icelandic Met Office, the strongest earthquake on the night of November 15th was measured at 2.6 in magnitude, following the one of 2.9 this morning.

The majority of earthquakes overnighted occurred near the epicentre of the volcanic activity at Sundhnúkur, at depths ranging from 3-5 kilometres. “The seismic activity has remained consistent since November 11th. The main focus of monitoring seismic activity continues to be in the volcanic area and Grindavík,” reads the Icelandic Met Office’s website.