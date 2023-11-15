From Iceland — Eliza Reid Announces New Murder Mystery Book

Photo by Baldur Kristjáns

Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, has announced on her personal Instagram that she has written a new book.

According to the post, the new book is called Death Of A Diplomat and is “a classic, closed room, British-style murder mystery that is set in Iceland (the Westman Islands more specifically) — and with a strong female protagonist of course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliza Reid (@elizajeanreid)

The book will be published in the UK by Sphere (Little, Brown), the US by Sourcebooks and Canada by Simon & Schuster in early 2025. Death Of A Diplomat is the first of a series.

In 2021, Eliza Reid published a book that features a series of personal stories of Icelandic women and their struggle for equality, called Secrets Of The Sprakkar.

Read more about the book and Eliza here.

Eliza isn’t the only political figure dabbling in fiction. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir co-authored a crime novel with Ragnar Jónasson.