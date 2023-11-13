From Iceland — In Pictures: Severe Road Damage In Grindavík Following Earthquakes

Photo by by RÚV – Ragnar Visage

As the residents of Grindavík have been allowed to go into town on Monday, November 13, to pick up essentials and valuables, new photos from the town have been published by our colleagues from RÚV.

Significant damage can be seen throughout Grindavík following the tremors that have struck the town due to the series of earthquake, with the biggest ones hitting on Friday, November 10. Cracks run through a large part of the town, including the road by the local sports centre. Additionally, there is a hot water trench that has been torn apart with a sinkhole that’s up to one meter deep.

Nesvegur, the road that connects Grindavík and Reykjanesbær, has been used by emergency responders in recent days despite the damage, but is completely impassable right now. According to a statement by The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration, “Rescue squads and responders have been given an exception to use Nesvegur and have used it for their work. Now it’s clear that it won’t work until the road has been repaired. It’s in a very bad condition and it is clear that the repair would be quite extensive.”

Photos of damage in Grindavík:

