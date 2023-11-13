From Iceland — Animal Welfare Coalition Urges Abandoned Pets Be Evacuated From Grindavík

Published November 13, 2023

Art Bicnick

Sunday, November 12, a coalition of six animal welfare groups issued a statement urging authorities to permit them to evacuate abandoned animals from the Grindavík area.

Grindavík was evacuated on Friday, November 10, due to an increased threat of a volcanic eruption. As people evacuated, a great number of pets and livestock were left behind.

The coalition consists of welfare societies Kattholt, Dýrfinna, Dýrahjálp Íslands, Dýraverndunarsamband Íslands, Villikanínur, and Villikettir. The statement expresses, among other things, that volunteers are on standby in the area, ready to start rescue efforts.

The rescue groups claim that approximately 300 animals were left behind during the Friday evacuation. Dýrfinna volunteer Eygló Anna O. Guðlaugsdóttir told Vísir that the animals include horses, cats, carrier pigeons, chickens, rabbits, hamsters, parrots, pigeons, and sheep. Numbers vary.

Earlier today, the chief police officer of Suðurnes permitted certain residents of Grindavík to recover their valuables.

Updated information from the Met Office shows the activity around Grindavík remains unchanged from yesterday. Buildings, roads, and infrastructure have suffered damage from earthquakes and volcanic dykes.

