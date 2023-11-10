From Iceland — People Of Grindavík Can Sleep Soundly As Backyard Eruption Looms

People Of Grindavík Can Sleep Soundly As Backyard Eruption Looms

Published November 10, 2023

Art Bicnick

Preparations are underway to build fortifications around critical infrastructure in the Svartsengi area on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The threat of a possible eruption has loomed ever since magma started collecting in the area.

If an eruption were to happen, Grindavík, a town of roughly 3.700 people, might acquire a new volcano in their backyard.

Despite that frightening thought, people in Grindavík shouldn’t worry too much.

Chief Police Officer of the Civil Defense Víðir Reynisson stated that the people of Grindavík can sleep soundly, Vísir reported. Given the current conditions, the chances of an eruption affecting Grindavík with short notice are slim.

Víðir claimed that the Civil Defense, in collaboration with scientists, monitors the danger every day. The threat level has not changed since the wave of earthquakes started 17 days ago.

The possibility of an eruption has led the Blue Lagoon, which is situated in the area, to temporarily suspend its operations.

