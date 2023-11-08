From Iceland — Preparations Underway To Protect Hot Water Pipelines Amid Possible Eruption

Preparations Underway To Protect Hot Water Pipelines Amid Possible Eruption

Published November 8, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Due to the possible eruption in the Reykjanes Peninsula, authorities have started transporting building materials to defend hot water pipelines in the area. The pipelines originate from the Svartsengi Power Plant, moving hot water throughout the region. In the event of an eruption, the pipelines could be severely compromised, halting water supply and electricity to nearby communities.

Running from the Svartsengi plant to the town of Njarðvík is the pipeline Njarðvíkuræð, which authorities plan to preserve. In an interview with RÚV, civil engineer and project leader of the Infrastructure Defence programme Ari Guðmundsson stated that defence preparations had begun to save Njarðvíkuræð.

Last weekend, building material was collected and placed near the pipeline.

Increased safety concerns

Although three eruptions have occurred in the Reykjanes — in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — all of them were conveniently located near Fagradalsfjall. Nestled within the mountain range, no critical infrastructure or settlements were threatened by the three eruptions.

Earlier in the week, the town of Grindavík published three evacuation routes for its inhabitants. Despite increased safety concerns, the popular tourist destination the Blue Lagoon has not suspended its operations. Sitting beside the Svartsengi plant, the luxury spa is in critical danger if an eruption begins. Suðurnes Police Chief Úlfar Lúðvíksson has stated that he considers it irresponsible for the Blue Lagoon to continue regular operations.

Tour company Kynnisferðir announced on Nov. 6 it would be temporarily stopping its tours to the Blue Lagoon in the interest of safety.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Mystery Of Polar Bear Sighting Solved

Mystery Of Polar Bear Sighting Solved

by

News
Tour Operator Suspends Blue Lagoon Trips Amid Safety Concerns

Tour Operator Suspends Blue Lagoon Trips Amid Safety Concerns

by

News
Is Iceland Airwaves Past Its Prime?

Is Iceland Airwaves Past Its Prime?

by

News
Catharine’s Saturday Iceland Airwaves Diary: Honestly, F#%k Mugison Fans

Catharine’s Saturday Iceland Airwaves Diary: Honestly, F#%k Mugison Fans

by

News
Grindavík Evacuation Plan Published As Earthquakes Continue

Grindavík Evacuation Plan Published As Earthquakes Continue

by

News
Alexander’s Saturday Iceland Airwaves Diary: Mixed Energy Levels

Alexander’s Saturday Iceland Airwaves Diary: Mixed Energy Levels

by

Show Me More!