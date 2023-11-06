From Iceland — Grindavík Evacuation Plan Published As Earthquakes Continue

Published November 6, 2023

Grindavíkurbær

Another larger earthquake – this time measuring magnitude 3.6 – was recorded on the morning of November 6 on the Reykjanes peninsula. The tremor follows a series of earthquakes in the area, as magma continues to collect beneath Mt. Þorbjörn.

The siesmic activity is located near the town of Grindavík, the Svartsengi power plant and the Blue Lagoon.

If an eruption were to happen in the area, it would cause major disruptions to people on the Reykjanes peninsula. The Svartsengi power plant, which provides hot water and electricity to much of the peninsula, will likely be affected by an eruption.

According to the Met Office, the ground near Þorbjörn is uplifted, although no clear signs indicate magma ascending to the surface.

On November 5, an evacuation plan for Grindavík was released. The Civil Defenses will host a press meeting at 15:00 today to explain the current situation.

