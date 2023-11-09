From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Gigs, Films, Exhibitions & More

Photo by Art Bicnick

We don’t know about you, but last weekend was a busy one for us – hitting every Iceland Airwaves venue and bringing you reviews of almost every performance you should have been to (or you are lucky to have missed). In case you missed our diaries, check out some of our Airwaves content here. In the meantime, we would like to have a really chill weekend. Defining chill: a late breakfast, catching up on some reading and new episodes of favorite TV shows, and cooking. There are also a bunch of exhibition openings, screenings and gigs happening around town. Check out our picks below:

Thursday November 9 — 12 Tónar — 20:00 — 1500 ISK or pay what you want

After spending the past two years occasionally making music together during coffee meets, Diego Manatrizio and Magnús Trygvason Eliassen are ready to perform their compositions for an audience. They’ll be joined by composer Masaya Ozaki, born in Japan but splitting his time between New York and Iceland, whose work often explores the intricacies of space and human interactions. Diego is known for incorporating unusual items into his sets, like a mirror or an alarm clock, so expect a not-your-average gig experience. IZ

Friday November 9-Saturday November 10 — The Nordic House — multiple times — Free

The Nordic House and l’Institut français is curating a showcase of four Ukrainian films. The screenings are a show of solidarity with Ukrainian film directors, who have been working under challenging conditions since the onset of the Russian invasion, while introducing Icelandic audiences to Ukraine’s diverse cinema. The films cover various genres and include a contemporary comedy, cinéma-vérité documentary about the extraordinary band Dakh Daughters and two films that are in one way or another connected to the ongoing war. IZ

Friday November 10 — Klapparstígur 29 — 17:00 — Free

After closing his store on Týsgata about six months ago, Marko Svart is back with a new creation. You’re invited to join the opening party of Svartbysvart & Friends Pop Up shop at Klapparstígur 29. The temporary pop-up store will showcase independent local designers and makers – from sustainable clothing by Svartbysvart, delicate clothing line Tender Habit, knitted apparel by Tekla Sól, silk designs by Morra Design, ocean-inspired jewelry by MAR, bioplastic accessories by Eydís Elfa Örnólfsdóttir and recycled wax candles by Birna Kerti. The shop will be running until the end of the year, making it a great place to get your Christmas shopping started. IZ

Friday November 10 — KOFI Gallery — 18:00 — Free

As a surfer, Elli Þór Magnusson spends a lot of time in the water or by the beach, and he couldn’t ignore the increasing plastic pollution, primarily caused by the fishing industry. Elli began collecting fishing floats, which eventually turned into a photo project he describes as “part treasure hunt, part obsession, part play.” For the exhibition, over three tons of ocean-found plastic have been transported to the exhibition. DJ Ívar Pétur will be playing at the opening party. IZ

Saturday November 11 — MENGI — 12:00-14:00 — Free, prior registration

Musicians Halldór Eldjárn and Þorsteinn Eyfjörð invite children aged 10-15 for a creative instrument-making workshop at MENGI. Whether you have some background in music, or consider yourself an absolute noob, join the workshop or recommend it to your kid, cousin or sibling to learn how to craft unique and unusual instruments using recycled materials, tape, strings, screws, and wires. If you’re older, but want to visit the event, you’re still welcome! Admission is free, but registration is necessary. IZ