From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Halloween, Mánakvöld, Iceland Airwaves & Much More

The dark season is here and if you’re stuck somewhere between seasonal depression and chronic burnout and your Halloween costume is either a greedy landlord or Bjarni Ben between jobs, we feel you. Make yourself a cup of hot chocolate, go for a night sit-in at the pool, and find solace in one of the fun events happening around town. If none of the events listed below pique your interest, what about a feel-good football documentary (and no, we aren’t talking about Beckham, but a completely home-grown gem) or a laid-back exhibition If Garden Gnomes Could Talk?

Thursday October 26-Monday October 29 — Akureyri — 2.190 ISK

If you happen to be in the North this weekend, check out the Northern Lights – Fantastic Film Festival in Akureyri. In the programme, a selection of Icelandic short films, lectures from the industry’s experts and evening music events. Have you ever wondered why Icelandic folklore is underutilised in Icelandic films? Check out the festival to find out. It’s one of the times when we wish teleportation between RVK and AK existed. IZ

Friday October 27 – Mengi – Doors at 19:30 – 3.000 ISK

Hailing from East-Berlin, AGF is artist Antye Greie-Ripatti. Although a more descriptive term would be sound poet, AGF is a sound artist and electronic music producer, AGF draws on techno, spoken-word poetry, feminism, and radical ecology, to name a few examples. Known for probing the boundary or two, the venue Mengi has for long been the hub of experimental performances in Iceland. By the sound of it, this one won’t be far off. JB

Friday October 27 – Saturday October 28 – Akranes – Various times

What’s a more appropriate celebration of the spookiest weekend of the year than to attend a hardcore festival in Akranes? You can fax me your responses. Through the arduous work of a longstanding and diligent DIY community in Akranes, the town has almost become synonymous with hardcore and punk music. Featuring 14 artists performing in Akranes, you might almost skip Airwaves and head out of town instead. JB

Saturday October 28 — Smekkleysa — 17:00 — Free

Did you see the moon last night? It was massive. Smekkleysa record store is celebrating the full moon of October, known as the Hunter’s moon, with a little party. The event is free and will kick off at 17:00 with a live set by Ronja, followed by DJ sets by ALEPH, Sega Bodega, and none other than Björk. These events are always packed but a fun way to start a Saturday night. IZ

Tuesday October 31 — Ásmundarsafn — 17:30 — Free

On Halloween night, after the museum closes, Ásmundarsafn invites its visitors – both kids and adults accompanied by them – for a spooky night. “Only for the bravest!” says the event description, but who knows what might actually happen? A night at the museum… so many things that could go wrong. Join if you dare! IZ

Thursday November 2 – Saturday November 4 — Multiple locations

Last but not certainly not least on the upcoming culture docket is the biggest, most prominent music festival in our land. That’s right, people! It’s Iceland Airwaves time! Having gone through many chameleonesque transformations over its 20-plus years, the core principle remains a focus on great local bands along with international up-and-comers and some select big names. Standouts on the bill include Gróa, Cyber, Hatari, and Daði Freyr on the local tip, plus Hauschka, Bombay Bicycle Club, Trentemøller, and Hailey Blais. As always, there is much to discover and finding new faves is half the fun. This year also has a huge conference that will look at how the global music industry is going and what the future holds. RX