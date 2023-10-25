From Iceland — 1,000 Earthquakes Recorded Near Þorbjörn And Fagradalsfjall

Photo by Emma Ledbetter

The Chief of Police, the Chief of Police in South Iceland and the Commissioner of Police declared a state of uncertainty for public safety due to seismic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The tremors began early on the morning of October 25 and are ongoing.

“Residents are urged to consider securing loose objects both indoors and outdoors, especially ensuring that objects that could fall during an earthquake are properly secured, with particular attention to the fact that loose items should not pose a risk to people while sleeping. The Icelandic Meteorological Office has also drawn attention to the possibility of rockfalls and landslides on steep slopes, so vigilance should be exercised around such areas,” says the statements.

About 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the vicinity of Þorbjörn and Fagradalsfjall since midnight. The latest data from the Icelandic Meteorological Office indicate that these are likely to be volcanic tremors related to magma accumulation beneath Fagradalsfjall.

“This is a much stronger tremor than what we saw after the last eruption,” says Lovísa Mjöll Guðmundsdóttir, a natural hazards specialist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office referring to the eruption in Merardalur in August 2022.

Of the approximately one thousand earthquakes, more than 25 have exceeded a magnitude of two. The largest earthquake measured 4.5 in magnitude at 9:00 on October 25, and the second largest measured 3.9.

Lovísa Mjöll says the Meteorological Office continues to monitor the situation closely. However, no specific meeting has been scheduled due to the current situation.