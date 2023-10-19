From Iceland — 12-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Chemical Drain Cleaner

12-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Chemical Drain Cleaner

Published October 19, 2023

Screenshot from Vísir

A 12-year-old girl needed medical attention in Reykjavík, Monday, October 16, after suffering a chemical attack.

The girl was playing at the Breiðagerðisskóli playground when she met a group of boys she knew. Subsequently, one of the boys splashed powdered drain cleaner into the girl’s face, Vísir reports. The girl then sought help from neighbours who took to removing the chemicals with milk and water.

Vísir further reports that the child spent the night at the emergency care. Her state is unknown, but the swift first aid she received is sure to facilitate her recovery.

After news of the attack broke out, Hagkaup CEO Sigurður Reynaldsson stepped forward and announced the immediate removal of toxic chemicals from Hagkaup’s shelves. A new safety procedure will be implemented to reduce access to potentially harmful products.

Police are investigating the incident.

 

