From Iceland — Emergency Care Provided For Deprived Refugees

Minister of Social Affairs Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson has negotiated with the Icelandic Red Cross on an emergency care plan for homeless refugees.

The people who will now receive Red Cross aid were deprived of their housing, medical, and social rights earlier this year when the new immigration law was enacted. After approximately six weeks with no formal rights, the people – who count tens – are now being provided food and shelter.

The immigration bill stipulates, among other things, that an applicant for international asylum, whose case has been denied by ÚTL, will be deprived of all housing, social and medical services once 30 days have elapsed following the decision.

During the time of the enactment, speculation arose as to whether the people would receive any aid at all. Experts claimed the crisis was preventable, and would increase homelessness.

