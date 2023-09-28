From Iceland — Man Bearing LGBTQ+ Symbol Assaulted On Hverfisgata

Photo by Art Bicnick

A man was transported to the hospital earlier in the week after being physically assaulted on Hverfisgata in Reykjavík. Police were called to the scene on Tuesday, September 26.

The case is currently being investigated whether the assault constitutes a hate crime or not.

The man was on his way to his hotel after attending a joint conference hosted in collaboration with the Prime Minister‘s Office, the Nordic Council of Ministers, and Samtökin ’78, Iceland‘s queer association.

Anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments have been few and far between in Iceland. However, incidents in recent months have indicated a backlash in LGBTQ+ matters.