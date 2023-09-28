From Iceland — Happiness In Iceland Decreases

According to a new report published by the Directorate of Health, happiness has decreased and loneliness is on the rise among Icelandic citizens, RÚV reports.

The report’s findings point to a lack of social connections, particularly among younger people, who are also more likely to experience more stress and unhappiness than older people.

Psychologist and director of public health at the Directorate Dóra Guðrún Guðmundsdóttir said in a conversation with RÚV that financial issues have the most negative effects on happiness.

Earlier in 2023, Iceland ranked number three in the World Happiness Report published by the United Nations.

