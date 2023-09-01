From Iceland — Premiere: Unveiling SÆKÝR By Edith Morris

Photo by Edith Morris

Following our recent interview with the UK-based artist and designer Edith Morris about her short film SÆKÝR, we’re excited to bring you the exclusive opportunity to watch the film right here on the Grapevine.is.

SÆKÝR from morris on Vimeo.

Edith, or Edie, directed, edited, animated, recorded sound, filmed, and even created the costumes for SÆKÝR during her artist residency at the Fish Factory Creative Centre in Stöðvarfjörður in March-April 2023.

Originally from Wales, Edie draws comparisons between the mythological pasts of Iceland and Wales. “Many of the stories are quite closely linked to Icelandic folklore as well,” Edie shares. “I was also really interested in the idea that these places with extreme climates, harsh living conditions, throughout history have needed story as a sort of guidance – as in ‘don’t walk down this path’ or ‘don’t go near this animal.’ I think a lot of that must have come from survival and rumour.”

“Obviously, the landscapes themselves lend to these amazing tales of trolls and hidden people,” she said.

Read more about the making of the film, the inspiration behind it and the process of scavenging materials in the East fjords here.