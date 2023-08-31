From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Ingibjörg Turchi, Supersport! and so much more

August is ending on a bleak note as Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture Svandís Svavarsdóttir announced today that whale hunting will be allowed to resume, albeit under new regulations. Those new regulations have yet to come to light in specific terms, but we can’t fathom at all that her decision was possibly influenced by the Independence Party threatening a vote of no confidence. Nope, that definitely wasn’t a factor. Tomorrow is a new month at least, and while times are bleak and grim, at least it will be September so it’s perfectly appropriate to be gloomy. This weekend’s batch of events are sure to bring some glimmer into the gloaming, so throw on some glitter and go party.

Thursday August 31 — Kex Hostel — 20:00 — 4.000 ISK

“An excavated coffin was filled with SLIME – Turns out a WHOLE BAND was in there.” This cryptic clickbait announcement couldn’t be more apropos for the grand return of Graveslime, Iceland’s number one Vangelis cover band. Years of eruptions, bank crashes, moves to Berlin and procreation later, the sludge stoner rockers reunited this summer to celebrate their portentous 20th anniversary. And they’re better than ever! After two out-of-town shows, they bring it home to Reykjavík for an album release show that their 2003 classic Roughness and Toughness tragically never received. The wonderful bands Godchilla and Dauðyflin have the honour of warming up the crowd, so it’s gonna be a hot and very slimy one. RX

Friday September 1 — Reykjavík Record Shop — 17:00 — Free

Last week we were thrilled to get a brand new single from stellar bassist and composer Ingibjörg Turchi, and this week we’re psyched that she is gonna bring it to us live! Her sophomore album Stropha hits the shelves and sites tomorrow and to celebrate, she’ll be performing it — including that amazing single “Epta” — in a chill, cosy and intimate record shop setting. Alongside her, Ingibjörg will be joined by her regular band full of insanely talented players. It’s guaranteed to be an entrancing, moving, and invigorating show and a perfect way to kick off your Friday night. RX

Friday September 1 — Kex Hostel — 20:00 — Free

Are you filled with feminist rage that knows no bounds? Do you need to unleash your wild inner demon, furious at the patriarchy and ready to scream and laugh in its face? This show is just the ticket for you! Pop-punk ragers Kvinkindi will lead the charge of the night, bringing their fun sneering exuberance to the stage and riling up the crowd to let loose. Arty-femme freaks The Boob Sweat Gang will scream up the joint and newcomer Juno Paul will kick off the jams. The whole night will be as freeing as ripping off your bra at the end of a long day. RX

Saturday September 2 — 12 Tónar (basement) — 20:00 — 1.500-2.000 ISK suggested donation/pay what you can

Autumn is now upon us which means darkness is coming — spoopy season, if you know you know — but also new adventures and new beginnings. And these two bands are seizing both with all they’ve got by filling the basement of 12 Tónar with friendship, joy, buoyancy, and music. With Spacestation having just released their album BÆBÆ on the label Heavy Knife and Supersport! primed to release new music imminently, come rejoice, get sweaty and sing with them and your friends, both new and old. RX

Saturday September 2 — Kornhlaðan — 22:00 — 3.500 in advance/4.500 ISK at the door

What do you get when you gather up a handful of cutting-edge electronic artists, zoomer-rave DJs and too-cool-for-school rockers? You get another wicked instalment of the Skúlagata collective’s Lævi blandið (“live mix”) club series, that’s what. This edition will fill Kornhlaðan with the live stylings of Harry Knuckles, Slummi, Skrattar, jadzia and LaFontaine on one stage, and the mixes of ta dj ana x Elísabet, Ása Kolla and Vandàla on another, topped off with a light show by Josh Wilkinson. Their series doesn’t happen very often, so we highly recommend going to mix things up with them. RX

Sunday September 3 — Mengi — 12:00 — Free

Got a kid who’s dying to make weird music but don’t know how to guide them? Are they always clanging about the house with this and that? Take them over to Mengi on Sunday for experimental music wizard Diego Manatrizio’s workshop in experimental music creation! Intended for kids aged 10 to 15, the musician who is part of dreymandi hundur, Póst-dreifing and agalma will focus on looping instruments and turning every day object into sound tools. Taught in English, everyone is welcome and parents are encouraged to translate for their kids if needed. Have your kid grab their favourite thing to clang with and come create! RX

Catch it before the end of September — Nordic House — 16:00 — Free

Finally, but very importantly, this weekend is the last opportunity to catch the incredible and powerful exhibition For Those Who Couldn’t Cross The Sea. “Home is the barrel of the gun and no one would leave home unless home chased you to the shore.” These gut-punching words of Somali-British poet Warsan Shire come to life in this group exhibition by five Middle Eastern artists grappling with the trauma of displacement from conflict. Bringing forward voices that are terribly underrepresented in Icelandic arts, these artists’ works confront ideas of identity, erasure, and belonging, and what it means to find a new home when you never wanted to leave yours. RX