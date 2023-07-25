From Iceland — Litli-Hrútur Still Going Strong, Lava Now Larger Than Last Year's

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Litli-Hrútur lava from the latest eruption has surpassed the Meradalir eruption of 2022 in size.

In its 13th day of activity, lava from the Litli-Hrútur eruption covers more than 1.2 square kilometres. Additionally, this eruption has been more powerful than the previous one, which started in early August of 2022. The Meradalir eruption lasted for 18 days.

Authorities have started closing off the eruption trail daily at 6 PM.

Follow our Volcano Watch below.