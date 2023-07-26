From Iceland — Fire Breaks Out In An Industrial Building In Reykjanesbær

Photo by Screenshot RÚV

A fire broke out in an industrial building in Reykjanesbær shortly before one o’clock, reports RÚV. All available firefighting units have been dispatched to the scene. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire.

The fire started at the corner of Víkurbraut and Hrannargata. All available firefighting units have arrived at the scene, five trucks and one additional unit coming down from the mountain, where they were dealing with a wildfire earlier today. The wildfire does not affect their operations.

“This is a massive fire,” says Jón Guðlaugsson, the chief of the Southern Peninsula Fire Department. The fire is so intense that sending firefighters inside is not possible.

“It was fully ablaze when we arrived,” says Jón, adding that the building is an industrial property that has not been in use for some time. Jóhann Sævar Kristbergsson, the incident commander of the Southern Peninsula Fire Department, said that no one resides in the building, but there are people living in the neighboring one.

The firefighting teams seem to have control over the fire’s spread, but it hasn’t been fully extinguished yet.