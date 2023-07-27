From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Pavement, Mannfólkið Breytist í Slím, LJÓS, & More

Photo by Torfi Þór Tryggvason

After over a week of volcanic smog polluting the city, the skies have finally cleared to blue. And just in time for a fun final July weekend! Whether you got paid early and you’re ballin’ or you’re skint ‘til next week, this weekend’s schedule is stacked both in and out of town. Indie-rock legends Pavement have already arrived so maybe you’ll run into Stephen Malkmus checking out Geysir. Maybe you just wanna chill in the movie theatre with some great music. Maybe you’re up for a road-trip adventure. Whatever you got going on, we hope you have a great time.

Pavement in Iceland

July 27, 28 & 29 — Harpa Eldborg — 17.799 – 22.199 ISK

Go back to those gold soundz with Pavement setting up camp in Harpa for three nights! It’s a bit funny for the erstwhile 90s indie grunge hotties, who gained their massive following through college-radio stations and turned into one of the coolest bands of their decade, to be on a middle-aged legacy-band tour. But hey, we’ll take it! With local legends Skakkamanage, Botnleðja and Mammút opening (one per night, in respective order), each show is guaranteed to be a uniquely Icelandic experience of Pavement’s ongoing legacy. Don’t go cutting your hair before the shows, darling. RX

LJÓS #2

Saturday, July 29 — Bíó Paradís — 21:00 — 2.000 ISK or pay what you can

Happening for the second time, the LJÓS concert series brings another night of innovative music and experimental visuals. Taking over Room 1 of Bíó Paradís, the night will feature pianist Sævar Jóhannsson alongside rising video star Vikram Pradhan, Argentinian musician and visual artist Ian Kornfeld aka Antiplan, and mysterious Italian Tonto. Each set will bring a unique experience of sound and sights, while you kick your feet up on the chair in front of you with some popcorn and a beer. RX

Ægisbraut Records: Hardcore Punk in the Parking Lot

Saturday, July 29 — Ægisbraut 30, Akranes — 19:00 — Free

Are you going crazy? Do you feel like you’re about to explode? Maybe you need to take the bold step out of Reykjavík and into Akranes, where the wonderful gang at Ægisbraut Records will be throwing a parking lot punk fest on Saturday evening. With top-notch bands Gaddavír and Dauðyflin plus newcomers Geðbrigði, you can unleash all that pent-up energy you’ve been storing this month down in the small town’s scenic industrial area. Everything will be coming up Milhouse! RX

Mannfólkið breytist í slím

July 28 – 30 — Óseyri 16, Akureyri — Pay what you can

If you’re feeling the call of the North but also wanna rock, you just might need a good dose of the Akureyri music scene. The festival Mannfólkið breytist í slím (“the people turn to slime”) is a 3-day free party gathering great local bands to discover like Poets Bullet Society, Á Geigsgötum, Drinni & The Dangerous Thoughts, and so many more. The festival will also host the first comeback show of cult legends Graveslime, plus Iceland’s goth superstars Kælan Mikla and Reykjavík locals like Sóðaskapur and Virgin Orchestra. Go get slimy! RX

slóra Visual Single Premiere

Sunday July 30 — Bíó Paradís — 20:30 — Free

When stellar musicians get together casually to muck about and improvise, magic usually happens. It’s a classic tale and the most organic band inception, really. That’s the story of experimental art-pop artist Sara Flindt and accomplished drummer and percussionist Svanhildur Lóa’s new collaboration slóra, who will be releasing their first single as a short film. Taking it from jam space to studio, the track was recorded by Albert Finnbogason and mixed by Halldór Eldjárn to make it shine. The film by Vikram Pradhan turns their risky, vulnerable, and ephemeral sounds into stunning visuals. End your month with their audio-visual feast. RX