From Iceland — Litli-Hrútur Eruption Site Open Until 6 PM Daily

Photo by Axel Sigurðarson

The Litli-Hrútur eruption site will be open until 6 PM today, as is now customary. The site is set to close every day at 6 PM to limit the number of first responders on-site. Approximately 6.500 people visited the site last weekend.

Yesterday night, a first responder was injured while driving a quad bike near the eruption, Vísir reports.

Mist from eruption reaches Westfjords

Gasses stemming from the volcano, mixed with regular fog, have crept over the country. This eruption cloud has reached as far north as Ísafjörður in the Westfjords. The cloud‘s sulphur content may lead to sour rain later today.