From Iceland — National Church Of Iceland Losing Members

National Church Of Iceland Losing Members

Published July 23, 2023

Words by

Published July 1, new data from Registers Iceland sheds light on the status of the National Church of Iceland.

According to the numbers, the Church has seen a decrease of 836 members since December 1 last year. Despite this, it is the largest of the religious and non-religious associations in Iceland with members totalling 226.633.

The second largest association is the Catholic Church with 15.077 registered members. The independent Lutheran Free Church of Iceland takes third place with 9.936 members.

Siðmennt, Iceland’s association of ethical humanists, has seen the largest increase, with 284 individuals signing up between December 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023.

