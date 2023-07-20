From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Reykjavík Slutwalk, Street Food Festival, IceDocs & More

Photo by Art Bicnick

We’re smooth sailing through the month and it’s honestly a bit of a slow one! We don’t want to call it a cruel summer, but it’s not the most active we’ve had. With the recent closure of venues like Húrra and a lot of artists out of town playing festivals, or much-needed holidays, it feels like it’s even quieter than the first summer of COVID-19. Nonetheless, there is fun to be had out there, and we mean out there cause it’s a lot of street parties! Some of it in town and some of it out, but all of it is full of surprises.

Street Food Festival: European Street Food Awards

Saturday July 22 to Sunday July 23, 13:00-21:00 & 13:00-18:00 – Hljómskálagarðurinn – Price varies

Who doesn’t love a good food truck? What about 25 of them? What about 25 food trucks and a bouncy castle? You can experience all that by attending the Street Food Festival, operating under the banner of the European Street Food Awards banner. Classic street food staples and more recent newcomers onto the gastro scene will be present in Hljómskálagarðurinn, both Saturday and Sunday. With the number of trucks there, you’ll find something that tickles your tastebuds. JB

IceDocs

Wednesday July 19 to Sunday July 23 – Akranes – Schedule varies – 1000-7000 ISK

For the fifth time, the documentary festival IceDocs is held in Akranes, in West Iceland. Even if it’s out of Reykjavík, it’s only a short drive from the capital. You can even take the bus there. IceDocs is a celebration of documentary filmmaking and will screen more than 30 titles. Headquartered in Akranes’ cinema hall, Bíóhöllin, the festival will also have events going across town. In addition to films, IceDocs will also host workshops, pub quizzes, and even a pool screening. JB

West Iceland’s Queer Festival

Wednesday July 19 to Sunday July 23 – Akranes – Schedule varies – Free

In conjunction with the film festival happening in Akranes, the queer society of West Iceland is hosting its 5-day festival in celebration of all things queer. All kinds of different happenings will take place during the week, like art shows, and shared programming with Icedocs. The pride parade takes place on Saturday, with live music filling the streets of Akranes well into the evening. It’s surely a festival you don’t want to miss and is a perfect opportunity to see Akranes’ recent rainbow street, the longest one in the country. JB

The Slut Walk

Saturday July 22, 14:00 – Hallgrímskirkja – Free

First held in Reykjavík in 2012, the annual Slut Walk is a march of solidarity for the survivors of sexual abuse. Like always, the march starts at Hallgrímskirkja and leads down to Austurvöllur. At Austurvöllur there will be speeches and live music performances. People interested in pregaming the Slut Walk are also welcome to its pep rally, hosted on Thursday, July 20 at Baka Baka. Here’s to smashing the patriarchy. JB