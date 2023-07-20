From Iceland — Ducks Break Into Laugar Swimming Pool

Photo by Art Bicnick

On Monday, July 17, staff at the Laugar swimming pool in Northeast Iceland discovered that a flock of ducks had broken onto the pool‘s grounds, RÚV reports.

The ducks seemed to have mistaken the pool for a pond, as they left visible – and smelly – traces of their stay. Excrement was found at the scene of the crime.

Magnús Már Þorvaldsson, the pool‘s director, even put up a makeshift scarecrow. However, he isn‘t positive it will have the intended effects. “I‘m sure they‘ll be here tomorrow morning,” he said to a reporter at RÚV.