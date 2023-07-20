From Iceland — Ducks Break Into Laugar Swimming Pool

Ducks Break Into Laugar Swimming Pool

Published July 20, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

On Monday, July 17, staff at the Laugar swimming pool in Northeast Iceland discovered that a flock of ducks had broken onto the pool‘s grounds, RÚV reports.

The ducks seemed to have mistaken the pool for a pond, as they left visible – and smelly – traces of their stay. Excrement was found at the scene of the crime.

Magnús Már Þorvaldsson, the pool‘s director, even put up a makeshift scarecrow. However, he isn‘t positive it will have the intended effects. “I‘m sure they‘ll be here tomorrow morning,” he said to a reporter at RÚV.

