From Iceland — Crater Wall Collapsed, Lava Flowing In A New Direction

Photo by Joel Barger on assignment for Chris Burkard

Lava from the volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula is now flowing towards Litli-Hrútur after the crater wall collapsed, reports RÚV.

The volcano’s crater wall collapsed shortly after four o’clock on the morning of July 19, causing the lava to flow southwestward, towards Litli-Hrútur.

A significant amount of lava has flowed out of the crater and now covers a large area around the volcano where there used to be a defined channel.

Magnús Freyr Sigurkarlsson, a conservation biologist at the Icelandic Met Office, states that the lava is now spreading over a broader area than before and can flow long distances along the volcanic channel. He does not believe that travel should be discontinued due to the changed lava flow unless people are very close to the eruption site.

Visibility will be poor at the eruption site tonight, and therefore access to the area will be closed from 17:00 today. This information was stated in an announcement by Úlfar Lúðvíksson, the police commissioner in Suðurnes.