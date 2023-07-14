From Iceland — Grapevine Events: LungA, Eva808, Pikknikk & More

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

‘Tis upon us! Festival season. Although it’s not happening this week, make sure to get your travel plans arranged in time for Iceland’s biggest travel weekend Verslunarmannahelgin. You still have a few weeks, not starting until August 4. However, this next weekend will bring fame and fortune. Luckily, you can’t spend it getting lost on the Reykjanes peninsula trying to locate the volcano, as officials made the executive decision to close the eruption site today. Also, I don’t know who needs to hear this, but don’t walk on the lava.

LungA

Sunday July 9 to Sunday July 16, check festival schedule — Seyðisfjörður — 10.900-15.900 ISK

I remember experiencing true happiness during my first time at LungA. It was just after their awesome concert lineup and joined by good friends, I sat in the middle of the night by the sea and watched the sun dip ever so gently into the fjord, only for it to rise right back up. LungA is a magical festival and you can experience true happiness too. Although it began on July 9, it’s still possible to grab a ticket and catch the concert part of it, happening July 14-16. On the festival’s final day, art-activists Pussy Riot will close out the show with their performance ‘Riot Days’. What more could you ask for? JB

R6013: FAIM, NØ MAN, Skelkur í Bringu, Duft.

Friday July 14, 18:00 — R6013, — Pay what you can

Ægir Sindri Bjarnason’s home basement started out mainly as a space for Reykjavík’s disenfranchised hardcore and punk bands. In line with that tradition, Ægir is bringing the US-based FAIM and NØ MAN to fuck shit up. Grounding themselves in hardcore and punk, FAIM focuses their attention on political hardcore which serves as a jumping-off point for critique, while NØ MAN brings straight up chaotic punk. Joining the Americans is experimental act Skelkur í Bringu and harcore-metal newcomers Duft. JB

Eva808: Brotið Gler

Saturday July 15, 23:00 — Prikið — Pay what you can

Iceland-born, Sweden-based artist Eva808 is a force to be reckoned with. Celebrating the release of her latest album ÖÐRUVÍSI, out May 15 via her own media project GLER, Eva808 hosts a party at Prikið, next Saturday. She would like to invite you to celebrate with her, and according to Eva, it is a religious experience to listen to bass-heavy music through good stereo-equipment. Joining her that night are artists SKENG, MAGGI-B (MC), and ELÍSABET. Live visuals are provided by STUDIO 23. JB

Pikknikk #4: Stijn Brinkman og Moritz Andersen

Sunday July 16, 15:00 — Nordic House — Free

We’ve covered the Pikknikk series previously in our print issue, where curator José Luis Anderson, well, curates a series of shows taking place in the Nordic House’s greenhouse. Who would’ve thunk that little greenhouse would act as a nice venue space? This time around, violinist Stijn Brinkman and saxophonist Moritz Christiansen will do a performance based on Auður Ava’s novel “The Greenhouse” and IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate. Do we know what to expect? Hell no. Do we want to find out? Oh yes! JB