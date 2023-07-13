From Iceland — Eruption Site Closed Until Further Notice

Photo by Joel Barger on assignment for Chris Burkard

The Chief of Police of Suðurnes region – where the Litli-Hrútur volcanic eruption is located – has decided to close the eruption site due to large amounts of smoke pollution. The decision will be revisited on Saturday, July 15.

Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, Iceland Civil Defense’s Chief of Communications, has stated the decision was made to ensure the safety of tourists and first responders, as smoke pollution levels continue to increase. An influencing factor in the decision was the recklessness of some visitors, as reports described people hiking up to the mouth of the volcano.

The Litli-Hrútur eruption started Monday, July 1. Since Tuesday, the site has been open to the public. The trip includes an 18-kilometre round-trip hike from the parking area. People venturing out there are asked to show extreme caution, as the situation can escalate quickly without warning.

