From Iceland — Eruption Site Closed Until Further Notice

Eruption Site Closed Until Further Notice

Published July 13, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Joel Barger on assignment for Chris Burkard

 

The Chief of Police of Suðurnes region – where the Litli-Hrútur volcanic eruption is located – has decided to close the eruption site due to large amounts of smoke pollution. The decision will be revisited on Saturday, July 15.

Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, Iceland Civil Defense’s Chief of Communications, has stated the decision was made to ensure the safety of tourists and first responders, as smoke pollution levels continue to increase. An influencing factor in the decision was the recklessness of some visitors, as reports described people hiking up to the mouth of the volcano.

The Litli-Hrútur eruption started Monday, July 1. Since Tuesday, the site has been open to the public. The trip includes an 18-kilometre round-trip hike from the parking area. People venturing out there are asked to show extreme caution, as the situation can escalate quickly without warning.

Watch our latest on the volcano below:

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Eruption Site Open To The Public, Hikers Encouraged To Be Cautious

Eruption Site Open To The Public, Hikers Encouraged To Be Cautious

by

News
New Eruption: Bigger Than Previous Two, Less Powerful Today

New Eruption: Bigger Than Previous Two, Less Powerful Today

by

News
An Eruption Has Started On The Reykjanes Peninsula

An Eruption Has Started On The Reykjanes Peninsula

by

News
Large Earthquake Rocks Iceland As Scientists Expect Eruption

Large Earthquake Rocks Iceland As Scientists Expect Eruption

by

News
Airplane Crash in East Iceland Leaves Three Dead

Airplane Crash in East Iceland Leaves Three Dead

by

News
Eruption Approaching: Magma Ascending Towards the Surface

Eruption Approaching: Magma Ascending Towards the Surface

by

Show Me More!