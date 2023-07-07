From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Free Supermarket, Nanna, Kexport & So Much More

Photo by Anna Maggý Supplied

TGIF! Not only is it Friday, it’s also warm and sunny in Reykjavík. We might have a new volcanic eruption looming on the horizon, but with +17º on a Friday afternoon, Grapevine HQ hopes for things to slow down a bit and just stay in the moment, enjoying this rather unusual weather for our northern capital. In case the weather doesn’t hold up over the weekend, we have you covered with a selection of interesting events to attend, including the closing party of the exhibition of our very own former photographer Timothée Lambrecq.

Don’t forget to check out our events site for even more options!

Friday July 7, 17:30-19:00 – Andrými – Free

Hard to believe, but some things in Reykjavík could actually be free! Every week radical social center Andrými hosts a free supermarket – you can both pick up food or bring some leftovers for others. Going on vacation next week and have a fully stocked fridge? Your parents came over and brought you too much rhubarb that one can’t handle? Why not bring it to Andrými to make sure it doesn’t go to waste. There’s a free clothes shop as well, so you might be lucky enough to find some basics or quirky items you can reuse. IZ

Flagð // Jezebel by Sunneva Ása Weisshappel

Saturday July 8, 17:00 – Þula, Grandagarður 20 – Free

Boundaries are constantly being tested and manipulated in the art world. Sunneva Ása Weisshappel’s solo exhibition Flagð // Jezebel is no exception to this modern thirst for experimentation, even managing to incorporate locks of hair into the showcase. Totally normal, obviously. Her multimedia exhibition confronts feminine gender roles while juxtaposing rust and lace, softness and grit, feminine beauty and inevitable decline. As you may be able to tell, Sunneva Ása specializes in challenging herself and her audiences, so be prepared for a true introspective journey. SE

Saturday July 8 – 14:00-23:00 – Kex Hostel – Free

There’s nothing more Icelandic than when the biggest news story is the weather forecast that the hottest day of summer is coming in a week. Icelanders don’t waste time and prepare with lots of parties and gigs taking over the town on Saturday. Kex will be hosting its own block party, featuring performances by Gróa, Jói Pjé, Kusk og Óviti, Mukka, Spacestation, Kælan Mikla, Lottó, and Kraftgalli. Honestly, there’s no excuse to stay at home when you can have a pint and sway to some of the hottest Icelandic music. IZ

Wednesday July 12 – 19:00 – Bæjarbíó, Hafnarfjörður – 7.990 ISK

“Your mind is playing tricks on you, my dear.” While this may be a lyric of the global sensation “Little Talks” from the band Of Monsters and Men, I’m glad to inform you that you are not hallucinating! Nanna, lead singer of the Icelandic folk rock band, will have her first solo concert in Iceland in connection with the music festival Hjarta Hafnarfjarðar. Hop on a quick bus trip from RVK or make a 15-20 min drive to see this legend in action. You won’t want to miss it. SE

Saturday July 8 – 15:00-19:00 – Smekkleysa – Free

Record store Smekkleysa is hosting a monthly party with free admission and admittedly some good music. The lineup includes winner of the Grapevine Best Live Act Award Flaaryr and our recent Hátíðni discovery lúpína. Guess who is crashing the party with her own DJ set? None other than Björk. It might be early for a party, but lots of things are backwards in this town. Our recommendation is: do check this out. IZ