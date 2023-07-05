From Iceland — Next Eruption Looms Just Hours Or Days Away

Photo by Axel Sigurðarson

There is a high likelihood of an eruption nearing Fagradalsfjall, according to a volcanologist, as the ongoing seismic activity is similar to that which led to the previous eruptions. The next eruption is likely to occur within a few hours or days, reports RÚV.

Volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson states that there are significant chances of an imminent eruption at Fagradalsfjall. This seismic activity resembles the one preceding the previous eruptions, indicating a similar pattern. “It’s a matter of hours or days rather than anything else.”

The activity is at a depth of three to six kilometers, and at midday July 5th Þorvaldur had not heard of any unrest. “So perhaps there is a distance in the volcanic system, this significant activity at such shallow depths just north of the crater row that erupted in 2022. Everything indicates that magma is making its way up through the crust and is well on its way to the upper part of the crust.”

Þorvaldur believes it is most likely that the eruption will follow a similar path as the previous ones, possibly slightly to the north but still in a direct line with the craters formed in the last eruption. “This is a continuation of the Fagradalsfjall eruptions, as I prefer to call them. If everything goes as it seems, the third eruption will occur at Fagradalsfjall.”

The number of tourists continues to make their way to the lava that flowed during the previous eruptions at Fagradalsfjall. The impact of news about a possible new eruption on the plans of tourists varies greatly, as discussed by RÚV.

Follow our imminent eruption updates here.