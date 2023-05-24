From Iceland — Icelandic Musicians Nominated For 2023 Nordic Council Music Prize

Photo by Hörður Óttarson

Nominees for the 2023 Nordic Council Music Prize were announced May 23 and the list includes two Icelandic acts — Sigur Rós and Elfa Rún Kristinsdóttir. The winners will be announced on October 31 in Oslo.

According to the Nordic Council Music Prize panel, the Icelandic violinist Elfa Rún Kristinsdóttir “has become known for her expressive and musical virtuosity, where she succinctly combines masterful craft and technique with a natural, vital and beautiful tone.”

Sigur Rós is one of Iceland’s most iconic bands and has been transforming the music industry for 30 years. Read our recent interview with the band’s member Kjartan Sveinsson here.

“Since its formation in 1994, Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós has forged a career characterised by exquisite songwriting that incorporates classical and minimal aesthetic elements, relentless experimentalism and powerful, breathtaking live performances. The bands singular, artistic vision has brought it international fame, acclaim and continuous high praise from critics, one of them famously describing its sound as ‘God crying golden tears in heaven,'” reads the panel’s rationale.

Find below the full list of nominees for the prize from across the Nordic region:

In 2022, the Icelandic nominees included Bára Gísladóttir and Sóley Stefánsdóttir. In 2019, composer Gyða Valtýsdóttir was awarded the prize.

The winner of the 2023 Nordic Council Music Prize will receive 300,000 DKK (40,000 EUR).