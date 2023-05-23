From Iceland — Puffin Population Declines By 70%

Puffin Population Declines By 70%

Published May 23, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Iceland’s Atlantic puffin population has experienced a significant decline of 70% in almost thirty years, reports RÚV. This decrease is far greater than previously believed.

Iceland is home to a substantial portion of the global puffin population. While the puffin population is relatively large compared to other bird species in the country, it has been facing severe challenges.

Biologist Erpur Snær Hansen says that new figures indicate that the puffin population has shrunk by 70% since 1995, rather than the previously estimated 40%.

“We had not previously analyzed population trends dating this far back, so it was quite alarming to discover that the situation is much worse than previously thought,” says Erpur.

Erpur explains that while puffin populations naturally fluctuate over time, the current decline appears to be unprecedented. “This recent decline and the consecutive delays in nesting and low numbers of fledglings have not been observed in the 140-year history we have studied.”

The primary reason for this decline, according to Erpur, is primarily the lack of food for the birds, which can be attributed to warming sea temperatures. However, at least 10% of the responsibility lies with puffin hunting.

Erpur emphasises that no hunting of puffins is sustainable, despite the recent decrease in scale. “Hunting populations that are already in decline is not a sound approach,” he says.

“This spring, in collaboration with the Environment Agency and scientists, there was a discussion regarding the impact of implementing a sales ban, as protecting this species is crucial. It appears that unrestricted hunting goes against common sense,” adds Erpur.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Documentary Lovers Flock To The West For Skjaldborg

Documentary Lovers Flock To The West For Skjaldborg

by

News
Minister: No Basis For Revoking Whaling Company’s Fishing Permit

Minister: No Basis For Revoking Whaling Company’s Fishing Permit

by

News
Better Weather Predicted By The End Of May — But First, A Yellow Warning

Better Weather Predicted By The End Of May — But First, A Yellow Warning

by

News
Making Sense Of The Senseless

Making Sense Of The Senseless

by

News
A Restaurant For A Seafaring Nation

A Restaurant For A Seafaring Nation

by

News
Icelandic Web Domains Targets Of Cybercrime

Icelandic Web Domains Targets Of Cybercrime

by

Show Me More!