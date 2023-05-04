From Iceland — President, First Lady Off To London For Coronation

Photo by By Annabel Moeller (for the House of Lords) - CC BY 2.0

President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and First Lady Eliza Reid departed for London today to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

The presidential couple’s agenda has them attending a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday at the invitation of the king. Guðni and Eliza will then attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, followed by a lunch reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

King Charles III — known in Iceland as Karl III — acceded the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who served as monarch for 70 years before death Sept. 8, 2022. At 73, Charles is the oldest person to accede the throne.