From Iceland — Grapevine Events: DesignMarch, Gigs & Free Comic Book Day

Photo by Joana Fontinha

May the fourth be with you! The first weekend of the month is upon us and it’s time to use the force to enjoy all the fun there is to be had. And there’s a lot! DesignMarch is on and has taken over many of the galleries and shops in town, much to our delight. There are young punks ready to rock the suburbs, a microdose of a real techno club night, a celebration of nerd culture, and some gnarly bar smells. Of course this is a just a slice of the happenings pie, and there’s plenty more to check out over on our events site. Get the high ground on the next week and have a good time!

Runs until May 7 — multiple events & locations

There’s a silly old expression that goes “design is art without suffering.” Well, that’s debatable, but there’s certainly no suffering at DesignMarch, the annual celebration of all things Icelandic design! Now in its 15th year, and taking place in May instead of March, the event is a platform for innovative, imaginative and surprising approaches to myriad facets of design (graphic, product, industrial, architecture, fashion, food, you name it). Fostering an environment for dialogue and collaboration, there are over 250 events and 100 exhibitions within the cadre of DesignMarch, Events and exhibitions vary in price, so check designmarch.is for the full programme. RX

Friday May 5 — 19:00 — Stelpur Rokka Headquarters, Völvufelli 17 — donations accepted

On the first Friday of each month, the wonderful Stelpur Rokka organisation throw a concert in their headquarters and jam space. This month’s line up is all punk, all the way through! Queercore newcomers DauÐnafn who recently blew away the crowd at Músiktilraunir. Sucks to be You Nigel will tear up the stage in their string of shows after a long rest. Finally punk scene-queens Dauðyflin will close out the night with 12 and a half minutes of face melting hardcore. This series is part of an initiative to bridge the gap between generations in Icelandic music, and this show could not be a better example of it in the punk scene. There will be girls, goths, and gays, so you better go. RX

Friday May 5 — 23:00 — Bravó — 2.000 ISK

As much as many Reykjavíkers wish we had a club scene like Berlin, we don’t and we never will. But Bravó have made it their mission to microdose that vibe in their small but vibrant space. This night will be the third in their PLEASURE “club” night series, with Icelandic DJ SLEY bringing the hard, fast, fun, sexy sounds and Polish artist Daisy Cutter serving up more ambient, darker, sensuous vibes. Going back to back, their styles will compliment and contrast each other to make a perfect dance floor experience. It’s a no-photos-allowed event rooted in the core values of PLUR. Freedom and privacy prevail for maximum pleasure. RX

Saturday May 6 — 11:30 — Nexus Glæsibær — free

Free Comic Book Day is here again! We wanted to start this with a quote from iconic Simpsons’ Comic Book Guy, but his lines are all snark, and this event is pure joy. For many years the fantastic book & game store Nexus has been hosting the Icelandic faction of the international event, drawing bigger crowds every year and doing their best to make sure no one goes home empty handed. It’s like a mini local Comic-Con: queues out the wazoo and folks in full cosplay! Whether you’re deep in the fandom or ready to dive into the pool, get there early and grab some free comics. Costumes optional but highly encouraged. RX