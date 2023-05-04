From Iceland — Björk Cancels Cornucopia Shows in Reykjavík

Photo by Björk

Björk fans are crying into their decorative masks upon learning that the queen of Iceland has cancelled her upcoming performances in Reykjavík. Björk was to bring her Cornucopia tour to Laugardalshöll for three performances on June 7, 10 and 13. All three dates have been cancelled, with Björk’s management posting a statement to the website Tix.is blaming the cancellations on “unexpected production issues.”

“Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to overcome these complications in time,” the statement continues. “We understand this news will be disappointing for ticket holders, and we would like to express our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause.”

The management team goes on to write that they hope they “will be able to do the shows next year in Iceland.”

Björk has been touring the world with Cornucopia since debuting it in New York in the spring of 2019. Described by the iconic performer as “digital theatre” and a “sci-fi pop concert,” Cornucopia is a stage production based on Björk’s 2017 album Utopia and 2022 album Fossara, and directed by Argentine film director Lucrecia Martel.

Björk most recently brought Cornucopia to Tokyo, Japan, in March and performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the U.S. in April, where she was accompanied by 800 drones flying in formation.

At the time of writing, tickets remain on sale Cornucopia dates in Europe in September through December 2023.